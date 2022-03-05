PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – American Fork came into the playoffs as a sub-.500 team. They’re leaving as 6A state champions.

Yaw Reneer and Evan Young each scored 10 points as the 10th-seeded Cavemen defeated Corner Canyon, 43-39, for its sixth state title overall.

American Fork entered the playoffs with a record of 11-12, but reeled off five straight victories to win the championship.

“You just get so excited about the kids, it’s all about them,” said American Fork head coach Ryan Cuff. “For them to have this moment, it’ll be something they remember this for the rest of their lives.”

A three-pointer by Tyler Burraston gave Corner Canyon a 37-36 lead with just under four minutes left in the game. But the Cavemen sank seven of eight free throws in the final quarter to salt the game away.

Corner Canyon had a chance to tie the game, but missed a layup with ten seconds to play. Noah Moeaki then iced the game with two free throws.

“No one knows how hard we worked for this,” said Moeaki, who finished with seven points. “No one knows the path we had to take to get here, that we had a lot of struggles throughout the season. But man, we knew we could do this all along. We knew that we could do it and I’m so glad that we got to do it.”

Ashton Wallace added seven points for the Cavemen. Brody Kozlowski scored nine points for the Chargers.