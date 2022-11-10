SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The home of Real Salt Lake (RSL), America First Field, has received some upgrades during the early stages of the team’s offseason including a new field and new safe-standing section on the stadium’s south end.

The new safe-standing section matches a trend around the world to give fans standing room to jump, cheer, and be a little rowdy, while staying safe from falling with protective barriers on each row.

RSL removed over 100 regular seats from sections 9, 10, and 11 on the south end of the stadium to make room for the safe-standing seats. The old seats were given away to fans in exchange for donations to local ALS awareness advocate groups on behalf on RSL’s Vice President of Communications & Public Relations John Genna, who suffers from the disease which has no cure.

Grounds crews tore up 105 thousand square feet of grass and sand to replace the field at America First Field. New sand underneath the pitch was placed to allow for better drainage and new Kentucky Bluegrass sod was put in.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As a Club, we want to provide the best experiences possible for our players and our fans,” said RSL President John Kimball. “Whether it’s making upgrades to our seating or revamping the playing field, our fans and players deserve the absolute best. We’re thrilled we can make these changes for the 2023 season, and we can’t wait for the fans to come back to America First Field.”

Fans will be able to enjoy the upgraded America First Field and local soccer when Real Salt Lake kicks off its 2023 season next spring.