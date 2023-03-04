OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Carter Doleac poured in 24 points as the Alta High boy’s basketball team beats Timpview to win the 5A state championship, 64-53.

Jaxon Johnson added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, who win its first state title in 13 years. Ace Reiser had nine points and nine assists.

After trailing by eight points in the first half, Alta stormed back to take a one point lead at halftime.

“It’s just amazing,” Doleac said. “It was a group effort and we all fought hard. At halftime, we were up one, and we knew we just needed to execute, and we took off from there.”

The Hawks outscored the Thunderbirds in the third quarter 20-9, and led by as many as 14 points. But Timpview rallied and cut the deficit to four in with three minutes to play, but Alta held on.

“We got it rolling,” Reiser said. “We’ve wanted this since the beginning of the season, and we knew we could do it. That’s what we were trying to do, and we did it.”

The Hawks were a blistering-hot 61 percent from the floor and celebrated with a raucous student section after the final whistle.

“Our student body showed out all year,” said Johnson. “There was a lot of doubt in us, and I think they just proved how much everyone loves this school.”

Dean Ruekert led Timpview with 12 points, while James Rust added 11.

Alta ends the season with a record of 24-4, while Timpview ends up 18-9.