SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Alta High School junior varsity football player Jalen Sutton is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital after undergoing spinal cord surgery.

Sutton, who turns 18 next month, suffered injuries to his C4 an C5 vertebrae during Thursday night’s game against Stansbury.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Sutton lost feeling in his arms and everything below his chest, but on Monday he was starting to gain feeling in his abdomen and his extremeties.

“Three days after surgery, he has regained feeling in his abdomen, both arms, both hands and both feet, as well as some movement in his right arm,” Cynthia Meier, Sutton’s aunt, said on the GoFundMe page. “He is currently in the ICU and has had to be intubated while receiving his food via a feeding tube. Jalen is strong, and he is a fighter, which he has proven to the medical staff already. He will get through this with the help of all his friends, family, and supporters.”

As of Monday night, over $34,000 has been raised to help pay for Sutton’s medical costs.

Alta High’s varsity team dedicated its win over Sandpoint, Idaho on Saturday to Sutton.

Sutton’s family moved from Florida to Utah before his junior year at Alta.