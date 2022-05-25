SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, the 5A state championship boys soccer team came down to penalty kicks.

Alta and Lehi battled through two halves and two overtime periods without finding the back of the net, but in the PK shootout, the Hawks pulled it out thanks to three saves by sophomore goalkeeper Thiago Moreira.

“These guys aren’t my teammates, they’re not my friends, they’re my brothers,” Moreira said. “I would do anything for all of them. They all mean so much to me, and they were behind me every single game and every single practice.”

While Moreira was making spectacular save after spectacular save, Brock Bennion, Faris Kurdi and Carter Bell each converted their penalty kicks, as Alta won the shootout, 3-1.

“These kids, this group in particular, has had to give up so much with the pandemic,” said Alta head coach Mackenzie Hyer. “Now for them to get to have an amazing day with graduation and get to win a state championship, it’s the gift that they deserve.”

Kaleb Cowley earned the shutout in goal for Lehi.

The two Region 8 rivals split their regular season series this season, so it was not a surprise that this game was so tightly contested.

This is Alta’s ninth state championship, tied with Bountiful for the most in state history.