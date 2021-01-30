Alphonso Plummer ignites rally, as Utes shock Colorado, 77-74

Utah guard Alfonso Plummer, center, is hugged by guards Rylan Jones, left, and Jordan Kellier as time runs out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Utah won 77-74. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Plummer scores 21 points in the final 7:49 as Utah pulls off upset on the road

BOULDER, Colo. (ABC4 Sports) – Alfonso Plummer scored 23 points — 21 in the final 7:49 — and Utah rallied to stun Colorado with a 77-74 win on Saturday.

McKinley Wright IV made a pair of foul shots to give Colorado its largest lead at 65-46 with 8:46 left before Utah erupted to outscore the Buffaloes 30-9 the rest of the way.

Plummer did all his damage late, burying four 3-pointers in the last 7:49. His four-point play with 3:24 left gave the Utes (7-7, 4-6 Pac-12 Conference) a 70-69 lead and they never trailed again.

Pelle Larsson blocked Wright’s 3 attempt as time expired.

Plummer made four of six three-pointers, and eight of 13 shots overall from the field, despite playing just 17 minutes.

Riley Battin and Mikael Jantunin each scored nine points for the Utes.

The Utes built at 6-0 lead before Colorado reeled of 11 straight and the Buffs held the lead the entire time until Plummer’s heroics.

Timmy Allen scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for Utah. The Utes have won three of their last five following a four-game losing streak.

Wright led Colorado with 15 points and Jeriah Horne 10.

Utah will next host Arizona on Thursday.