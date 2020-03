SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The coronavirus has sent shock waves through the world and has now entered Utah. Sports fans have especially been on high alert after it was discovered that a person who was in attendance at the Gonzaga @ BYU men's basketball game on Feb. 22 has been diagnosed with the virus.

Since the diagnosis discovery, local sports organizations have made plans to keep fans safe but still able to enjoy the game. Local teams, national sporting leagues and international leagues are also going to great lengths to stop the spread of the virus.