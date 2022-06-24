PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Former BYU basketball star Alex Barcello will get his shot to make a NBA roster, as Barcello will be joining the Toronto Raptors summer league team.

The 6-foot-2 guard ranked fourth in the West Coast Conference in scoring this past season, averaging 16.8 points per game, while shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from 3-point range and 86.5 percent from the free throw line. He scored a career-high 33 points in a road win over Pepperdine where he made a program record nine 3-pointers in a conference game.

Barcello, a two-time All-WCC and NABC All-District first team selection, finished his three-year career with 1,319 points to rank 25th in program history. He also ranks second in program history in 3-point percentage, third in 3-point field goals per game and highest effective field goal percentage.

The Raptors open up NBA Summer League action against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, July 9 in Las Vegas. Toronto will play the Utah Jazz on July 13.