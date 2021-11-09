Alex Barcello scores 24 as BYU tips off season with 69-59 win over Cleveland State

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – When Alex Barcello decided to come back to BYU for one final year, the Cougars were counting on him to come through in the clutch.

In the first game of the season, Barcello did just that.

Barcello scored 24 points, while the BYU defense held Cleveland State to just 36 percent shooting from the field in a season-opening 69-59 victory over the Vikings at the Marriott Center Tuesday night.

Barcello was 5 for 6 from the field and made all 13 of his free throws for the Cougars.

Spencer Johnson was the only other BYU player in double figures with 13 points.

BYU struggled from 3-point range, making just 5 of 19 shots. But the Cougars made 22 of 27 free throws to help them pull away late in the game.

The Cougars led 34-27 at the half, but the Vikings rallied to take a 46-44 lead as Torrey Patton led the way with 14 points.

But Barcello and Johnson made some big buckets down the stretch as the Cougars held on for the victory.

Caled Lohner had 7 points and a team-high 9 rebounds, while Trevin Knell chipped in with 8 points off the bench.

The Cougars next host San Diego State Friday night at 7:00 p.m.