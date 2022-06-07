SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Alex Barcello just wants a shot to make it in the NBA.

Having spent the last three years at BYU, getting a chance to work out for the Utah Jazz on Tuesday was extra special.

“It means the world to me just because I’ve got a lot of people that I love here in Utah and it feels good to be back here near the mountains,” he said. “So I don’t know, I’m excited that they invited me in for a workout and I’m excited to see what comes of it.”

Barcello knows he’s probably not going to get drafted. But with ability to shoot from distance, he was a career 46 percent 3-point shooter at BYU, he could find his way onto an NBA roster.

“Realistically I’m probably not a lottery, you guys know that.” he said with a smile. “But I’m going to have to work hard and earn everything that I get, and I know that. I’ve never been handed anything in my entire life. I think I’m in the perfect spot to show what I got cause I’ve always had to prove myself wherever I went, and at whatever level I was at.”

Barcello is a born leader, and productive scorer. Last season, he averaged a career-high high 16.8 points points per game. In the 2020-21 season, he was one of the top shooters in the country, making 52.3 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from three-point land.

But whether he ends up in the G-League, Europe or even the NBA, Barcello is never going to listen to the doubters.

“I will never let anybody tell me that I can’t do something, so I’m going to go prove it and if someone tells me that I can’t,” Barcello said. “I’m going to go out there and try and prove them wrong. I’m that guy that’s going to bring toughness everyday, I’m going to bring energy, I’m going to bring a positive spirit.”

It’s been a busy time for Barcello. He’s getting married next month. So planning a wedding and working out for NBA teams has been a bit stressful.

“It definitely has taken an emotional toll on us,” he said. “But I’m just happy that I have people like my fiancée Zoe, and my sisters and my Mom that I can count on and lean on to help me through this process. Whether that’s waking up early in the morning, at 5:30 this morning. Talking to my fiancée getting my mind right for this workout. I’m so thankful for her and for people like that around me that can help just keep me motivated.”

Former Weber State and Utah State star Kobe McEwen also worked out for the Jazz on Tuesday. Currently, the Jazz do not own a pick, having traded both of them away.

The NBA Draft is June 23rd on ABC4.