ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (ABC4 Sports) – In a season filled with dramatic finishes, Utah State won its most thrilling game of the year, and the Aggies are going to a bowl game.

Third string quarterback Levi Williams took a fumbled snap and rumbled 13 yards for the game-winning touchdown in double overtime, as the Aggies hung on to beat New Mexico, 44-41.

At 6-6 on the year, Utah State is now bowl eligible.

Williams, starting in place of the injured Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead, rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing for 198 yards and two more TD’s.

Rahsul Faison rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Royals had seven catches for 89 yards and two TD’s for the Aggies.

Utah State took a 17-14 lead into the half on two touchdown passes from Williams to Royals. A 29-yard TD run by Williams gave the Aggies a 24-14 lead, and when Faison found the end zone from 17 yards out, Utah State had a comfortable 31-21 lead with 5:30 left in the game.

But the Lobos rallied behind Jacory Crosky-Merritt, who had 233 yards and a touchdown for New Mexico. After Devon Dampier scored a 4-yard touchdown run, Luke Drzewiecki hit a 22-yard field goal with four seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Williams scored his third rushing touchdown of the night from four yards out, but Dampier matched it to send the game into a second overtime.

After the Aggies held the Lobos to a field goal, Faison converted a 4th and 1 from the 16-yard line to set up Williams’ dramatic game-winning touchdown. This is Utah State’s second double overtime victory of the season. The Aggies also beat San Diego in two overtimes, 32-24.

Utah State piled up 500 yards of total offense, 302 on the ground, while New Mexico finished with 539. Both teams were stricken with penalties, with the Aggies getting penalized 13 times for 183 yards. The Lobos had 15 penalties for 155 yards.

MJ Tafisi led Utah State with 11 tackles, while Blaine Spires had two sacks for the Aggies.

Utah State (6-6, 4-4 Mountain West) will learn its bowl destination next weekend.