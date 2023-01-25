SAN DIEGO (ABC4 Sports) – An 18-0 Aztec run midway through the first half proved too large a hole to dig out from as Utah State men’s basketball lost 85-75 to San Diego State on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena.

Adam Seiko’s 25 points off of the bench led the Aztecs, who remained atop the Mountain West Conference standings.

Seiko shot 7 for 10 (7 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Aztecs (16-4, 7-1 Mountain West Conference). Keshad Johnson scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds. Nathan Mensah shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Aggies (16-5, 5-3) were led by Taylor Funk, who posted 22 points and three steals. Sean Bairstow added 18 points and four assists for Utah State. In addition, Dan Akin had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

San Diego State took the lead with 17:48 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 42-27 at halftime, with Seiko racking up 18 points. San Diego State was outscored by Utah State in the second half by five points, with Mensah scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

After a pair of free throws from Funk that trimmed SDSU’s early lead to one point at 12-11, the Aztecs blitzed USU with an 18-0 run off the strength of four 3-pointers from Adam Seiko, who shot 6-for-6 from behind the arc in the opening half. San Diego State’s lead swelled to as many as 20 points on multiple occasions before USU used a 9-0 run late in the half to head to the locker rooms facing only a 42-27 deficit.

Utah State continued chipping away at the lead in the second half, piecing together spurts of 5-0, 6-0 and 5-0 that eventually cut the advantage to single digits. A layup each from Akin and Funk brought USU within six points with four minutes remaining, but the Aggies were unable to further threaten SDSU’s lead before the final buzzer.

USU shot 47.5 percent (29-for-61) from the field and 33.3 percent (11-for-33) from behind the arc but was unable to overcome a 54.5 percent (12-for-22) shooting performance from the Aztecs on 3-point attempts.

The Aggies next play at Fresno State Saturday night.