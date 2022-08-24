LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – If any team knows what a difference a year can make, it’s Utah State. The Aggies went from 1-5 in 2020 to 11-3 last year.

So the fact that the team they’re playing in the 2022 season opener on Saturday, UConn, was 1-11 last season, doesn’t mean much.

“I’ll tell you the same thing I tell the players,” said USU head coach Blake Anderson. “I just have to assume that if we can go from 1-5 to 11-3, so can anybody else. I know they’ve got anywhere from 10 to 15 transfers in the two-deep on their roster, we have to expect the best team we’re going to see all season.”

Plus, the Huskies have a whole new coaching staff led by former San Francisco 49ers and UCLA head coach Jim Mora.

“It’s not everyday where you face a guy that has got that track record,” Anderson said. “To coach in the NFL like he has, and at the Power-5 level, it speaks for itself. I have a tremendous amount of respect for his career and what he’s been able to do.”

Mora knows his first game with the Huskies is going to be quite a challenge, coming across the country to Logan.

“We’re excited to go out an face a very, very good Utah State team,” Mora said. “It’s going to be an amazing test for us. We’re big underdogs, and we should be at this point in time. We’re playing a team that was a top-25 team. This is a team that a lot of people had not had a lot of regard for at this point. But another one of our objectives is to go out and earn the respect.”

There is so much that is unknown about UConn. With several new players, and an entirely new coaching staff, the Aggies haven’t been able to watch much film on the Huskies.

“It’s probably a little bit more guesswork for our offense going against their defense,” Anderson said. “We really don’t have a great clue of what we’re going to see.”

“It’s kind of tough trying to game plan and what coverages we’re going to see,” said USU wide receiver Justin McGriff. “But our offense is built off of reaction, so we’re going to go out there and just react.

Just last week, defensive coordinator Lou Spanos walked away from the job for personal reasons, so Mora will probably call the plays on the defensive side of the ball.

“He’s a defensive guy,” Anderson said about Mora. “We’re going to have to adjust. Whoever adjusts quickly and the most efficiently, gives you an edge.”

Utah State and UConn will kick off at Romney Stadium at 2:00 p.m.