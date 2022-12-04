SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – It’s been one of the best starts to a season in Utah State history.

The Aggies improved to 7-0 for just the third time in program history with a dominating 82-64 victory over San Francisco Sunday night at the Chase Center.

Playing in the home of the Golden State Warriors, the Aggies almost shot the ball as well as the NBA champs, making 51 percent of its shots from the field.

Dan Akin came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting, while Max Shulga added 16 points and pulled down six rebounds.

Five Utah State players scored in double figures, as Taylor Funk added 13 points, Sean Bairstow scored 12 and Steven Ashworth had 11.

Funk and Zee Hamoda each grabbed seven rebounds to help Utah State pull down 27 boards – one shy of the Dons’ total.

Tyrell Roberts led San Francisco, which was held to its second-fewest points of the season, with 18 points. The Dons came into the game ranked third nationally in 3-point field goal attempts per game (30.9) and 20th in 3-pointers made per game (10.2), but the Aggies held them to 21 and 7, respectively.

San Francisco only led for 1:55 of the game as Utah State shot 50.8 percent from the floor (31-of-61), including just 26.3 percent from 3-point range (5-of-19), and 83.3 percent from the free throw line (15-of-18).

Utah State came into the game leading the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.467) and 3-pointers made per game (12.8), but only shot 5-of-19 from beyond the arc (5-of-19)

Roberts opened the game scoring just 36 seconds into the contest when he knocked down a 3-pointer, but back-to-back buckets by Ashworth and senior center Trevin Dorius gave the visitors their first lead of the night at 4-3 with 17:42 remaining in the opening half.

Julian Rishwain knocked down a pair of free throws for San Francisco to make it 5-4 for the hosts with 17:20 to go, but Utah State answered with a 9-0 run to move in front for good.

The Aggies led 44-30 at the break.

Overall, Utah State limited San Francisco to 43.6 percent shooting from the field (24-of-55), including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc (7-of-21), and 60.0 percent from the charity stripe (9-of-15).

The Aggies wrap up their brief two-game road trip on Saturday, Dec. 10, when they take on Loyola Marymount at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 10:30 p.m. (MT).