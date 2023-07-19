LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off a 6-7 season, the Utah State football team was picked to finish eighth in the preseason Mountain West Conference poll released at media day Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Aggies lost some two dozen players to the transfer portal, and have 53 new players on the roster. But they are excited to see what they have this season.

“We’re very excited for the season to start,” said defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka. “All I’ve thought about is that 6-7 record, and we’ve been putting in so much hard work from winter workouts, to spring and now summer.”

“We’re all fired up,” said quarterback Cooper Legas. “We’ve got a bunch of new guys coming in this year. It’s been cool getting to know everyone with a bunch of different backgrounds. We have guys from all over the country, and we’re working together to really get it rolling.”

Legas comes into this season as the unquestioned starting quarterback, after winning the job last year from Logan Bonner. Now in his third year in the program, the former Orem High star feels comfortable leading the Aggies offense.

“The depth chart has changed and I’ve gone from the two to the one,” said Legas, who threw for 1,499 yards, 11 touchdowns and ten interceptions last year. “That little flip right there changes me from just getting myself ready, to getting everyone else ready.”

This year, head coach Blake Anderson will take over the play calling on offense, which is something Legas really likes.

“It’s been awesome having that direct line of communication from the head man to the quarterback,” Legas said. “I expect us to move fast and put up a lot of points.”

Safety Ike Larson is the only Aggie on the preseason all-conference team, but with so many new faces, it make take a little time for this team to gel.

“All the new additions to our team look great,” said Motu’apuaka. “From junior college, the transfer portal, and even incoming freshmen, I definitely think we have a great shot at being a great team.”

Being picked to finish eighth in the conference will only motivate the Aggies. In 2021, Utah State was picked fifth and won its first conference title, so a similar run is possible this year.

“It is definitely motivating, but at the same time, [the media] doesn’t know the hard work that we’ve been putting in,” said Motu’apuka. “At the end of the season, it’s us who needs to play the game, so what matters most to us is the outcome at the end of the season.”

“We just need to go out there knowing we can beat any team,” said Legas. “After winning the championship, I think you sort of get complacent, and that’s the way we attacked last year. I think we’re awesome, and I think we have a chance to do something special like we did in 2021.”

Utah State kicks off the 2023 season September 2nd at Iowa.