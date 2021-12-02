Aggies lose to St. Mary’s on last-second free throws, 60-58

Saint Mary’s guard Tommy Kuhse (12) tries to steal the ball from Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Alex Ducas made two free throws with .9 seconds left on the clock, as St. Mary’s pulled off a thrilling 60-58 victory over Utah State Thursday night at The Spectrum.

Tied at 58, Rylan Jones missed a potential game-winning three-pointer, and Justin Bean fouled Ducas fighting for the rebound.

Utah State fans booed the call loudly, as Ducas calmly sank both free throws for the win.

Bean led the Aggies with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Steven Ashworth had 12 points off the bench. No other Utah State player scored in double figures, as the Aggies shot just 37.7 percent from the floor, including a season-low 20 percent (3 for 15) from three-point range.

Ducas led the Gaels (7-1) with 13 points, while Mattias Tass and Tommy Kuhse each had 10 points.

Utah State (6-2) scored a season-low 58 points as its six-game winning streak came to an end.

In a defensive battle, both teams combined for 31 turnovers. Utah State could not take advantage in the first half as St. Mary’s missed all 12 of its three-pointers, leading by just for at the break, 20-16 at the half.

Utah State got out-rebounded (33-31) for the first time in 47 games dating back to the 2019-2020 season when San Diego State had a 31-28 advantage on the boards against USU.

The Aggies next play at BYU December 8th at the Marriott Center in Provo.