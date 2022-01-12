Aggies give Colorado State a battle, but lose 77-72

Colorado State guard David Roddy (21) handles the ball against Utah State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State beat Utah State 77-72. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

FORT COLLINS, Col. (ABC4 Sports) – Going against one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference, Utah State gave Colorado State all it could handle, but the Aggies came up short.

David Roddy had 24 points and Isaiah Stevens added 22 as Colorado State held off Utah State 77-72 Wednesday night at Moby Arena.

Sean Bairstow scored in double figures for the second-consecutive game with a career-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Aggies’ comeback bid fell short.

Justin Bean scored 14 points for the Aggies (10-6, 1-2), his final two coming with 4:37 left to give the visitors their last lead of the night, 62-60. Less than 30 seconds later, Roddy buried a 3-pointer to propel CSU back into the lead for good.

The Rams pushed their lead out to 69-64 with 1:04 remaining, but the Aggies came roaring back as senior forward Brandon Horvath scored on a layup and senior guard RJ Eytle-Rock knocked down a jumper to make it 69-68.

Horvath finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Eytle-Rock had seven.

Colorado State held Utah State at bay over the final 30 seconds by knocking down all eight of its free throw attempts.

The Rams led 33-24 at the break and opened a 53-43 lead with less than 10 minutes to go.

Utah State shot 45.5 percent from the field (25-of-55), including 22.2 percent from 3-point range (4-of-18), and 81.8 percent from the free throw line (18-of-22). The Aggies had just 10 assists on their 25 made baskets.

Steven Ashworth was the only other Utah State player to score in double figures as he had 13 off the bench.

Colorado State shot 46.3 percent from the field (25-of-54), including 37.0 percent from beyond the arc (10-of-27), and 85.0 percent from the charity stripe (17-of-20). The Rams (11-1, 1-1 MW) improved to 7-0 at home.

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 15, when the Aggies welcome Wyoming to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game is slated to tip at 7 p.m.