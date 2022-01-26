Aggies end 4-game slide with 75-57 win over San Diego State

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It took almost a month, but Utah State finally got its first home win of 2022.

Steven Ashworth scored 17 points, while Justin Bean had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, as the Aggies ended a four-game losing skid with a 75-57 win over San Diego State.

This was Utah State’s first home victory since December 21st.

Brandon Horvath scored 12 points, while Sean Bairstow added 10 for the Aggies, who improved to 11-9 on the season, 2-5 in the Mountain West Conference.

Leading 32-31 at the half, Utah State opened the second half on a 13-2 run to take control, leading by as many as 18 points in the second half.

The Aggies dominated the glass, out-rebounded the Aztecs, 35-21. Utah State made 10 of 24 three-point attempts, and shot 49.1 percent from the field overall.

Utah State will next play at Nevada Saturday at 8:00 p.m.