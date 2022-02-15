Aggies drop third straight in 75-56 loss at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (ABC4 Sports) – Three weeks ago, Utah State easily handled San Diego State, winning by 18 at the Spectrum in Logan, and handing the Aztecs its worst loss of the season.

Tuesday night, the Aztecs got some revenge.

Matt Bradley scored 22 points, while Keshad Johnson added 14, as San Diego State handed the Aggies its third straight loss, 75-56. Utah State had won five in a row before this losing skid.

Justin Bean led Utah State with 18 points and 8 rebounds, while Brandon Horvath added 10, but no other Aggie scored in double figures.

Utah State (15-12, 6-8 MWC) shot just 40.8 percent from the field and made 5 of 18 three-pointers.

The Aztecs made 51.7 percent of its shots, including 7 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Rylan Jones led Utah State with five assists to go along with four points. Sean Bairstow added nine points for the Aggies.

Adam Seiko joined Bradley and Johnson in double-figure scoring for the Aztecs with 11 points, while Nathan Mensah chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

The Aggies couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game as they jumped out to a 10-4 lead with 15:24 remaining in the first half.

San Diego State used an 8-2 run to square the game at 12-apiece. Down 23-21, Utah State scored five straight points, capped by a 3-pointer by Bean, to move in front 26-23 with 8:18 left until the break.

Bradley gave the Aztecs the lead back for good when he knocked down a jumper to make it 27-26 with 6:22 remaining until halftime. SDSU closed the half on 19-8 run to go into the break with a 42-34 advantage.

Utah State got as close as six in the second half, but trailed each of the final 20 minutes of the game.

Utah State next plays at Boise State Saturday night.