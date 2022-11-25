BOISE (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State nearly was able to complete an improbable comeback at Boise State Friday, but Taylen Green and the Broncos proved to be too much to overcome.

Green threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another, Boise State’s defense intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter, and the Broncos staved off a late rally to defeat Utah State 42-23 on Friday afternoon.

Boise State (9-3, 8-0), which finished undefeated in conference play for the third time in four years, will host Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game on Dec. 3.

Utah State (6-6, 5-3) has lost 19 of the last 20 games against Boise State, last winning in Boise in 1996.

Despite the lopsided final score, the Aggies had a chance to steal the game, driving to the Boise State 11 with less than two minutes to go before the wheels came off.

Cooper Legas, who finished 23 of 40 passing for 306 yards and rushed for 51 more, rallied Utah State to within 28-23 before throwing a pair of interceptions in the game’s final 1:28, including a pick six.

Green, who completed 14-of-23 passes for 224 yards, iced the game for the Broncos with a 91-yard scoring run with 1:09 remaining. Seyi Oladipo intercepted Legas’s final pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown with 31 seconds left.

George Holani added 82 yards on the ground for Boise State. Calvin Tyler Jr. led Utah State with 65 yards rushing.

The Aggies finished third in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division, exactly where they were picked to finish. Considering they lost senior starting quarterback Logan Bonner to injury midway through the season, winning three of their final four games to get bowl eligible will bode well for coach Blake Anderson next season, his third season at the helm of the program.

Utah State is bowl eligible and will await its bid to learn of its next opponent.