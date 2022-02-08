After 14 NFL seasons, former Utah star Eric Weddle ready for first Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Ever since Eric Weddle came out of Utah in 2006, he has been one of the NFL’s great defensive backs. Playing for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams, Weddle has 29 career interceptions, and has made six Pro Bowls. But one thing he never achieved was making it to a Super Bowl — until now.

“It’s pretty special,” said the 37-year-old Weddle, who came out of retirement to join the Rams prior to the NFL Playoffs. “This whole thing has been a whirlwind over the last few weeks. To be able to be in this moment on the cusp of something that has been missing in my life is pretty fortunate.”

Just one month ago, Eric Weddle was taking his kids to school and playing pick-up basketball to stay in shape. He was happy in retirement. But because of injuries to the Rams secondary, Weddle got a call from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Weddle couldn’t turn it down.

“Did I ever want to come back? Not at all,” Weddle said. “Did I ever reach out to teams? Not one bit over the last two years. I was happy and content with my new life.”

But in the Rams three playoff games, Weddle has made a big impact. After playing just 12 snaps against Arizona, Weddle played every defensive snap against Tampa Bay, Then, against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Weddle led the team in tackles with nine, including a key tackle for loss in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve never worked so hard in my life over the last four weeks to get my mind and body ready for this because I’ve been behind the 8-ball for two years,” Weddle said. “So it’s been great.”

To play in the Super Bowl in Southern California where Weddle grew up makes this whole experience that much more special.

“I think the people that have been in my corner the last 15 years would have went to the ends of the Earth if I was in the Super Bowl somewhere else,” he said. “But it does make it more convenient and special in a sense that more people are available to come and be there in my backyard basically.”

Win or lose, Weddle says this is definitely his last game. And if the Rams actually do win?

“Shoot, party until the sun comes up Monday morning,” he said. “Change my name maybe to Champ or Super Bowl Champ, maybe along those lines.”