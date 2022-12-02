LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – For the fourth time in five years, the Utah football team will be playing for the Pac-12 Championship.

In 2018, the Utes lost a 10-3 defensive battle to Washington, thanks to a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown by the Huskies’ Byron Murphy.

The next season, Utah could not contain Oregon running back CJ Verdell in a 37-15 victory, keeping the Utes out of the College Football Playoffs.

But last year in a rematch against the Ducks, the Utes dominated from the outset in a 38-10 win, advancing to the Rose Bowl for the first time in program history.

