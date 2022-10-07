LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – As BYU prepares to battle Notre Dame Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Cougars are hoping their luck changes against the Fighting Irish.

In seven games dating back to 1992, BYU is just 2-6 against Notre Dame. Here is a look back at the history of the series between these two storied programs.

1992: Notre Dame 42 BYU 16

BYU backup quarterback Ryan Hancock helped keep BYU in the game until future Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis rushed for two fourth quarterbactouchdowns as the Fighting Irish pulled away for a 42-16 victory in South Bend.

1993: Notre Dame 45 BYU 20

In the first meeting between these teams in Provo, BYU got dominated by the 3rd ranked Irish, falling behind 31-0. Lee Becton rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Miller had 117 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Notre Dame, which rushed for 323 total yards.

1994: BYU 21 Notre Dame 14

The Cougars recorded its first victory in the series, upsetting the 17th ranked Fighting Irish, 21-14. Jamaal Willis scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one on a pass from John Walsh, who threw for 217 yards. LaVell Edwards got a Gatorade shower, celebrating the victory.

2003: Notre Dame 33 BYU 14

In a rare season in which both BYU and Notre Dame finished under .500, the Fighting Irish blew past the Cougars in South Bend, led by 161 yards and three touchdowns from Julius Jones.

2004: BYU 20 Notre Dame 17

BYU pulled out its second victory in the series, as Todd Watkins had five catches for 117 yards, and Matt Berry threw for 167 yards and a touchdown to Austin Collie in a 20-17 victory in Provo.

2005: Notre Dame 49 BYU 23

Notre Dame snapped a four-game home losing streak in South Bend, as Brady Quin lit up the BYU defense. Quin threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns, four of them to Maurice Stovall, a Notre Dame record.

2012: Notre Dame 17 BYU 14

Seven years later, BYU took a 14-7 lead at the half on two Riley Nelson touchdown passes to Cody Hoffman and Kane Friel. But George Atkinson rushed for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Notre Dame pulled out a 17-14 victory.

2013: Notre Dame 23 BYU 13

In the last meeting between BYU and Notre Dame, Taysom Hill and Paul Laskie each rushed for 101 yards, but Tommy Rees threw touchdown passes to DaVaris Daniels and Tareon Folston as Notre Dame pulled out a 10-point victory at home.