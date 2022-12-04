SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off its second straight Pac-12 Championship, the Utah football team will face Penn State in the Rose Bowl January 2nd in Pasadena.

Following its 47-24 win over USC, the Utes moved up to #8 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, while Penn State is #11.

This will be Utah’s second straight trip to the Rose Bowl. The Utes (10-3) lost to Ohio State in a 48-45 thriller last season on a field goal in the final seconds.

Penn State (10-2) finished in third place in the Big Ten East Conference, but when Michigan and Ohio State were selected for the College Football Playoffs, the Nittany Lions received were the next highest ranked team from the conference and earned the Rose Bowl bid.

Penn State’s lone two losses of the season were to the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

This will be the first time in program history that Utah and faced Penn State.

For the 14th time under head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Utes became bowl eligible and will head to its fourth New Year’s Six Bowl – including in back-to-back years with its appearances in the Rose Bowl. The Utes are 17-7 all-time in bowl games with Whittingham holding an 11-4 record, which ranks second among active coaches and inside the top-10 all-time.



Utah’s New Year’s Six History:

2005 Fiesta Bowl: Utah 35, Pittsburgh 7

2009 Sugar Bowl: Utah 31, Alabama 17

2022 Rose Bowl: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Tickets to the Rose Bowl will be sold through priority windows based on annual contribution to the Crimson Club. Ticket limits are not guaranteed and subject to change. The ticket office will coordinate with the Rose Bowl Game to secure as many tickets as possible and anticipates being able to offer tickets to Crimson Club members at annual giving levels 11-1, just as in 2021.