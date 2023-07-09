SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz attempt to strengthen its front line has been thwarted by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers have matched Utah’s 3-year, $23 million offer sheet to Paul Reed Jr. Philadelphia had until Sunday at midnight to either match the offer or let Reed go to the Jazz.

The 76ers are matching Paul Reed’s three-year, $23M offer sheet with the Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Per sheet’s terms, Sixers must guarantee last two years of Reed’s deal if they win the opening round of playoffs this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2023

The first season of the contract is fully guaranteed, but the next two seasons, worth $15.7 million, become guaranteed if the Sixers advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Reed, a 6-foot-9, 210 pound forward/center, was going to backup All-Rookie center Walker Kessler had he signed with the Jazz. Reed came on strong last year for the Sixers, averaging 11.8 points and 11.5 rebounds in four starts. In his first playoff start against Brooklyn, Reed had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Reed, a three-year veteran from DePaul, has a career high of 25 points against Detroit in the 2021-22 season. He is a career 57.4 percent shooter from the field. Last season he averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game.