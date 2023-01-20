PALO ALTO, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah women’s basketball team has made great strides this season, reaching its highest ranking ever.

But Friday night, defending national champion Stanford proved they are still at the top of the Pac-12 mountain.

Cameron Brink had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, Haley Jones added 25 points, 12 boards and a pair of blocks, and No. 4 Stanford bounced back from a loss at USC by beating eighth-ranked Utah 74-62 on Friday night.

Hannah Jump made her first five shots and scored 13 points. Nivar had four points and three assists in 27 minutes.

“Until people knock off Stanford they’re still at the top and we’re all chasing them,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said.

Stanford (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) earned its 18th straight home win against conference opponents. The Cardinal dropped two spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after a 55-46 loss at USC on Sunday that snapped a 12-game winning streak, a 39-game unbeaten run against conference foes and a 51-game winning stretch facing unranked teams.

“I think our team had something to prove to ourselves and what better opportunity than against a team like Utah,” VanDerveer said. “We have a lot of teams in the Pac-12 that are tournament teams and they’re a tournament team.”

Alissa Pili scored 25 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 19 for Utah (15-2, 5-2), which had previously lost at Colorado on Jan. 6. Utah shot 3 for 13 from deep in the first half to fall behind 41-32.

Former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith, the No. 1 draft pick in 2005 out of Utah, was at Maples Pavilion cheering on the Utes.

The Utes have never beaten a top-five opponent and had been scoring 86.8 points per game — among the best in the nation — but managed just 10 in the second quarter and 12 over the final 10 minutes.

Stanford hasn’t allowed more than 77 points in a game since the end of the 2019-20 season, with its only other loss so far this season a 76-71 overtime defeat to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 20.

The Utes jumped ahead 10-2 and 12-5 before Stanford’s 7-0 run over a 1:15 spurt.

Stanford’s players wore No. 3 emblems on their “Human Athlete” warmup shirts in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is recovering after he went into cardiac arrest on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

“It was something that was really special to our team that I think is important just to cross all athletes worldwide just to show that somebody like Damar Hamlin at this instant it’s more than playing your sport — it’s your health, it’s your mental well-being, it’s everything,” Jones said.

The Utes moved up two spots in this week’s poll to match the highest ranking in program history and their 10 straight weeks in the poll are their most ever. Utah had been 2-0 against ranked opponents, the team’s first time beating multiple ranked teams in the same season since 2005-06.

Utah next takes on Cal Sunday afternoon.