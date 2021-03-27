3 Weber State wins on Hail Mary beats Northern Arizona 28-23

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Trailing with 17 seconds to play, Weber State needed a miracle to survive against Northern Arizona, they got it. Randall Johnson connected with tight end, Justin Malone for the 50 yard Hail Mary to beat the lumberjacks 28-23.

The Wildcats struck early, turning a Northern Arizona interception into a 44 yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Rashid Shaheed. They scored another touchdown in the first quarter on a hook and ladder to an offensive lineman, Noah Atagi scoring for Weber State to take the 14-0 lead.

The Lumberjacks responded in the second quarter, they kicked a field goal and Draycen Hall ran it in from 49 yards out to get Northern Arizona within 4, 14-10 at halftime.

Shahid took the second half kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown, Weber State went for two points, they extended their lead to 22-10. The Lumberjacks kicked two field goals in the third quarter to get the lead down to 6.

With Weber State driving late in the fourth quarter, a costly fumble with 4:14 to go at the Northern Arizona 5 yard line gave the Lumberjacks a chance to beat the Wildcats at home.

They took that opportunity going on a 14 play, 95-yard drive capped off by Keondre Wudtee’s one-yard touchdown run gave the Lumberjacks a 23-22 lead.

After two penalties on the ensuing Northern Arizona kickoff gave the Wildcats the ball at the 50 yard line, their first two plays netted zero yards and left just two seconds left on the clock. That’s when Johnson threw it up high and Malone went up to make the huge touchdown grab, giving the Wildcats the win with time expired, 28-23.



“There were so many moments in that game that I thought we could put it away and we didn’t, but in the end, we found ways to make plays when we had to,” said WSU head coach Jay Hill. “They fought and battled and found a way to get it done.”

#3 Weber State moves to 3-0 on the year. For their next game they will hit the road visiting in-state rival Southern Utah April 3rd, at 2 p.m. in Cedar City.

