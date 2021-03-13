2 Weber State gets going in second half, defeats #23 UC Davis 18-13

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – In Weber State’s first home game since December 19, 2019, UC Davis outscored the Wildcats 10-0 in the first half. Led by their defense and running game, Weber State responded outscoring the Aggies 18-3 in the second half on their way to they 18-13 win.
Hunter Rodrigues connected with McCallan Castles for the 15 yard touchdown to put the Aggies on the board, they would add a field goal to go into halftime up 10-0.
“It was a slow start which I worried about coming off a bye week and we didn’t look sharp in the first half,” said Weber State head coach Jay Hill. “I thought we got going on offense and defense in the third quarter against a dang good team. We have a long way to go but hopefully, this just propels us onto the next one.”
Dontae McMillan and Daniel Wright Jr. each had a touchdown run in the third quarter for the Wildcats. McMillan scored on a 2-yard run, and Wright pushed two defenders into the end zone to cap a 10-yard run that gave the Wildcats a 15-10 lead.
Both teams kicked field goals in the fourth quarter, but Weber State intercepted Rodrigues twice to hold on and beat UC Davis 18-13.
Weber State totaled 247 yards of offense compared to 324 yards for UC Davis. On defense for the Wildcats, Conner Mortensen led the way with 11 tackles, including nine solo, and 3.5 tackles for loss. Desmond Williams had 10 tackles and a forced fumble, while Eddie Heckard and Preston Smith each had interceptions.
The Wildcats improved to 2-0 in the spring season. Weber State has another bye week next week before returning to action at home on March 27 against Northern Arizona.