2 Weber State gets going in second half, defeats #23 UC Davis 18-13

JACKSON, NH (ABC4 Sports) - The University of Utah skiing team is the best in the country yet again.

A year after having their championship canceled halfway through when they were holding a lead in the team standings, the Utah Ski team came back strong in the 2021 season to win their 14th national championship in program history. "It's a great feeling of course, especially after last season being canceled when we were winning it after two days," Director of Skiing Fredrik Landstedt said. "It's been a long year and quite a struggle to get where we are today. It's been tough to get the whole season off with all the testing we've been doing, but it's also been just an incredible year for us. It's just a great way to finish it off and win the championship." This is the University of Utah's 28th team national championship in school history, and third national title for Utah skiing in the past four NCAA Championships completed, dating back to 2017. The Utes are not only leaving with the national championship trophy, but also had 16 All-Americans, nine finish on the podium and two individual wins. Both individual wins came from Park City native Sydney Palmer-Leger. After winning the 5K Classic on Thursday, she came out strong today again winning the 15K Freestyle by 24 seconds. "I didn't know what was possible going into today," Palmer-Leger said. "My goal was to ski well and try to get some points for the team so we could get the championship. It feels amazing to be part of this team. All the work was done because we had been working so hard all season as a team so it was fun to just give it everything. I would not be able to win today without the team. They are constantly pushing me to be better at skiing. I am also so appreciative to have amazing support from Utah. Having everyone out there today and this week makes these wins so much bigger." Palmer-Leger, with two individual national titles, brings Utah's all-time total to 110 individual national champions, and 78 by Utah's skiing program. These are the 32nd and 33rd individual championships by a women's Utah skier and 10th and 11th by a Utah women's Nordic skier. Her double victory marks the 12th time a Utah skier has won two races at a national championship event; first since Martin Bergstrom in 2017 (10K Classical, 20K Freestyle). Utah came into the day holding a 24.5 point lead over Colorado with the women racing the 15K first. Palmer-Leger came in first and fellow freshman Novie McCabe was right behind her in third to give Utah two spots on the podium. Julia Richter finished the 15K in 19th place. In the two women's Nordic races, Utah took five of the six podium spots and scored a total of 197 points. With a team victory in their grasp, the Utah men stepped up in the 20K and Samnuel Hendry led the way finishing in second narrowly by only 15 seconds. Bjorn Rikaasen also earned All-America honors coming in 10th place with Luke Jager finishing in 19th giving Utah 70 points for the team and clinching the national championship. Utah's final point total for the week was 554 giving them a 31.5 point victory over second place Colorado. "The student-athletes have been working incredibly hard all year and their commitment to the team has been unbelievable," Landstedt said. "They just love it and love being part of this team. They want to be in Utah and represent the university well. This team has great camaraderie and it is an incredible team to be part of. It's a lot of fun" This is Landstedt's second team championship at Utah and fourth overall.