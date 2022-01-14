2 Gonzaga proves to be too much for BYU, 110-84

BYU forward Caleb Lohner, left, guard Alex Barcello, right, and Gonzaga forward Drew Timme vie for position during a free throw in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 110-84. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (ABC4 Sports) – As well as BYU played at times Thursday night, the Cougars were no match for 2nd-ranked Gonzaga.

Drew Timme scored 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting as Gonzaga beat BYU 110-84 to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 61 games.

Andrew Nembhard had 22 points and 12 assists, and Julian Strawther added 20 points for Gonzaga (13-2, 2-0 West Coast), which shot a season-high 69% in the game and made 11 3-pointers. Chet Holmgren added 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

“We did find some answers on offense but we couldn’t stop them on the defensive end,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “They had so many guys that we had no answer for.”

Alex Barcello scored 19 points to lead BYU (14-4, 2-1), which was the last WCC team to beat Gonzaga in February of 2020. The Zags have won 23 conference games in a row since, also the longest streak in the nation.

Caleb Lohner added 17 points for the Cougars, who shot just 43% but made 13 3-pointers.

The Cougars gave up just 43 points to St. Mary’s in its last game. But Gonzaga eclipsed that mark with 5:33 left in the first half.

BYU jumped to an early 18-16 lead, but Gonzaga replied with a 15-4 run — 11 points by Nembhard — to take a 31-22 lead midway through a fast-paced first half.

After BYU’s Barcello hit a 3-pointer, Gonzaga went off on a 15-2 run to build a 46-27 lead.

Gonzaga withstood a late 3-point barrage by BYU to lead 61-49 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 68% (23 of 34) in the first and made 10 of 15 from 3-point range. BYU wasn’t far behind, shooting 50% and also making 10 3-pointers in the first.

Gonzaga shot even better in the second, making 71.4% of their shots.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Pope said. “It’s just super, super humbling. If we want to become the team that at we want to become, it gives us a very clear picture of a dozen or so things that we need to address where we have to get way better. So we’ll work hard to do that.”

“We were awesome on offense tonight,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after the Zags sank 43 of 62 shots, including 11 of 21 from 3-point range.

Timme, a player of the year candidate, was extremely efficient, Few said.

“Just to have a guy who can literally deliver on the block is an incredible asset to have,” Few said. “He’s been really good in the big games.”

An 11-2 run midway through the second — with nine points by Timme — gave Gonzaga a 20-point lead at 80-60. The Zags continued to pull away after that, while BYU slumped to 36% shooting in the second half.

BYU next plays at San Francisco Saturday night.