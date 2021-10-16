19 BYU gets ran over by Baylor, loses 38-24

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) celebrates as teammate and running back Tyler Allgeier (25) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown as Baylor safety JT Woods (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

WACO, Texas (ABC4 Sports) – In a future BIG 12 rivalry, Baylor ran the ball all over #19 BYU and powered itself to a 38-24 victory in Waco.

Former BYU offensive coordinator, Jeff Grimes used a prolific rushing attack against his former team to control the game.

Baylor outrushed BYU 306 yards to 67. Baylor running back Abram Smith rushed for a career high 188 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.

The Bears also outgained the Cougars in total yards, 534 to 409.

The 534 yards were the most BYU has given up all season.

For the second straight game, BYU struggled to establish its running game that had been so dominant during its undefeated start to the season.

Baylor held BYU standout running back Tyler Allgeier to 15 carries for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Jaren Hall had a solid game for BYU, throwing for a career-high 342 yards with a touchdown and added a 56 yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

BYU’s best player on the day was Puka Nacua, finishing the game with five receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears were more efficient at converting 3rd downs, converting on seven of 15 attempts, while the Cougars only converted five of 14.

Ultimately, Baylor’s rushing attack was too much for the Cougars, as they lose 38-24.

Coming off of two straight losses, BYU looks to right the ship against another Pac-12 opponent, at Washington State on October 23rd.