15 Utah State rallies to knock off LSU to stay unbeaten, 80-78

Sam Merrill and Alphonso Anderson each score 24 points as Aggies come from 19 points down to win

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA (ABC4 Sports) – Down by 19 points to LSU with just over 16 minutes left in the game, it sure looked like Utah State was destined for its first loss of the season.

But the 15th-ranked Aggies mounted a furious rally and knock off the Tigers, 80-78.

Sam Merrill scored 24 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with just over one minute left to secure the victory for the Aggies (6-0).

Alphonso Anderson added 24 points, while Justin Bean had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Down 54-35 with 16:32 remaining, Utah State chipped away by making its first five 3-pointers of the second half. Anderson’s three-pointer cut it to 71-67.

Anderson missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, and LSU grabbed the defensive rebound, but Skylar Mays had it poked away and the Aggies passed it around to run out the clock. LSU had 11 second-half turnovers.

Merrill, the Mountain West player of the year last season, was 5 of 9 from 3-point range, made 9 of 10 free throws and had eight assists. Justin Bean had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Diogo Brito scored 12 points.

Mays scored a career-high 30 points for LSU (3-2). He was 10-of-13 shooting with five 3-pointers. Darius Days and Emmitt Williams each scored 14 points.

LSU shot 47% from the field, snapping Utah State’s run of holding its last four opponents to less than 40%.

LSU made six 3-pionters in the first 8 minutes, using a 14-2 run to build an early 28-13 lead. The Tigers finished the half 9 of 18 from distance and shot 52% overall. Days led the way for LSU with 14 points to help build a 44-30 lead.

Utah State’s starters were held to 14 points in the first half, but Anderson kept them within reach with nine points off the bench, including a tip-in at the buzzer.

Utah State will next face North Texas in Jamaica on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.