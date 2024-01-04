PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Marriott Center will be rocking Saturday night as BYU moves into the big time. The Cougars host Cincinnati Saturday night in its first Big 12 Conference game ever.

“It’s going to be super fun,” said guard Trevin Knell. “To be able to play the first Big 12 game, first time ever, and we get to play in front of our fans, it’s super special. Our main thing is to keep our emotions in check because you can get a little too amped.”

#12 BYU is 12-1, and a perfect 9-0 at home this year.

While the Cougars can’t wait to play in some of the most storied arenas in the country, Big 12 teams who have never been to Provo may be in for a surprise this year.

“I don’t think it’s going to catch anybody off guard,” said head coach Mark Pope. “But I think it’s going to be super fun too. This is a bunch of kids that are getting to live out their dreams in real time in front of the whole world. Walking into these venues is super special, and you feel the juice. Certainly the Marriott Center is one of the top venues in the country.”

As good as BYU has been playing, the Cougars are only getting healthier, as star center Fousseyni Traore, who has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury is close to returning.

“He practiced Monday and Tuesday,” Pope said. “I’d like to use him at full speed. He’s really close. He’s knocking on the door.”

While the schedule is about to get a lot tougher, BYU leads the nation in scoring margin, beating teams by an average of 28 points. The biggest reason, this team is so unselfish with six players averaging in double figures. BYU’s leading scorer doesn’t even start in Jaxson Robinson.

“We work really hard to get each other really good shots,” said guard Spencer Johnson. “We actually get mad at each other. We’re like, ‘dude, we worked really hard for you, you have to shoot the ball.’ At the end of the day, who cares who scores 20, and who cares who gets 15 rebounds? If we win by 30, that’s all that really matters.”

BYU and Cincinnati will tip off at 8:00 p.m. Saturday night in Provo.