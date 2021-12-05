11 Utah to face #6 Ohio State in Rose Bowl New Year’s Day

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates next to wide receiver Britain Covey after scoring on a 2-point conversion against Oregon during the second half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

PASADENA (ABC4 Sports) – It’s official. The Utah football team is headed to the Rose Bowl to face Ohio State.

The 11th-ranked Utes won the Pac-12 Championship Friday night with a resounding 38-10 victory over Oregon to clinch a berth to its first Rose Bowl.

With Big Ten champion Michigan getting selected for the College Football Playoff, #6 Ohio State is the pick to face the Utes in Pasadena.

“To get the call today from Laura Farber, President of the Tournament of Roses, and formally receive the invitation on behalf of the University of Utah and this incredible football program was an exciting moment,” said athletic director Mark Harlan. “It was an honor to accept, and I cannot thank Coach Whittingham, his staff and the student-athletes enough for their incredible fortitude all season to make this a reality. We are very grateful, and cannot wait for Jan. 1.”

The Buckeyes finished the season with a 10-2 record with losses to Oregon and Michigan. Utah beat Oregon twice this season by a combined score of 76-17.

Ohio State is 8-7 all-time in the Rose Bowl in its illustrious history.

This marks the third overall appearance in a New Year’s Six Bowl for Utah after playing in the Fiesta Bowl in 2005 and the Sugar Bowl in 2009. Utah is 2-0 in those games, beating Pittsburgh in Tempe in 2005 as the first non-BCS conference school invited to a BCS Bowl, and defeating Alabama in 2009 as the highest-ranked non-BCS conference team in history.

This will be Utah’s seventh bowl game in the last two years. After winning 14 out of 15 bowl games, Utah has lost two straight, including the Alamo Bowl in 2019 to Texas.

Utah and Ohio State have played only once before, with the Buckeyes winning big in 1986, 64-6.

Ohio State has been installed as an early 8-point favorite. The Rose Bowl will kick off at 3:00 MT New Year’s Day from Pasadena, California.

The Utah Ticket Office will be selling tickets from the Pac-12 allotment to Crimson Club members, Dec. 6-15 and then to the public on Dec. 16 if tickets remain. There will be ticket limits enforced based on the annual contribution to the Crimson Club.