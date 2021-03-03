Women showcased in films throughout March

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Film Center, based in Salt Lake City, is celebrating Women’s History Month in March by shining a spotlight on seven films showcasing bold women who made history. The films feature women working to improve lives, protect Mother Earth, solidify equal rights, break down harmful stereotypes and overcome oppression, says Mariah Mellus, Managing Director of the Utah Film Center.

All seven films are streamed online for free, but registration is required for viewing. You can order free tickets on the Utah Film Center’s website.

The featured films include:

End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock directed by Shannon Kring

March 2 at 7:00 PM MST

This is the incredible story of a small group of indigenous women who risk their lives to stop the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline construction that desecrated their ancient burial and prayer sites and threatens their land, water, and very existence. When the population of their peaceful protest camp exceeds 10,000, the women unwittingly find themselves the leaders of a global movement.

Ahead of the Curve directed by Jen Rainin and Rivkah Beth Medow

March 9 at 7:00 PM MST

With a fist full of credit cards, a lucky run at the horse track, and chutzpah for days, Franco Stevens launched Curve, the best-selling lesbian magazine ever published. AHEAD OF THE CURVE tracks the power of lesbian visibility and community from the early ’90s to the present day through the story of Franco’s founding of Curve magazine. Decades later, in the wake of a disabling injury, Franco learns that Curve will fold within the year and questions the relevance of the magazine in the face of accelerating threats to LGBTQ+ community. To forge a path forward, Franco reaches out to women working in today’s queer spaces to understand what queer women need today and how Curve can continue to serve the community.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words directed by Freida Lee Mock

March 16 at 7:00 PM MST through March 17 (limited on demand streaming)

How does a person with three strikes against her rise to the highest court in the land, the U.S. Supreme Court How did this happen despite closed doors and legal and social barriers facing Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the 1950s? Who made this possible? What personal, social, and political forces intersected to make this happen? The film RUTH: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words seeks to answer these questions by taking an intimate look at the prolific Justice and her incredible rise to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rebel Hearts directed by Pedro Kos

March 23 at 7:00 PM MST

In 1960s Los Angeles a trailblazing group of nuns, The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, bravely stood up to the patriarchy of the Catholic Church, fighting for equality, their livelihoods, and their own freedom against an all-powerful Cardinal who sought to keep them in their place. Their bold acts of faith, defiance, and activism turned the Church upside down, helping to reshape our society in ways that continue to resonate today. From marching in Selma in 1965 to the Women’s March in 2018, they challenged the notion of what a nun and a woman were supposed to be.

Picture a Scientist directed by Ian Cheney & Sharon Shattuck

March 24 at 7:00 PM MST

Today, women make up less than one-quarter of all those employed in STEM occupations in the United States. These numbers are much worse for women of color: Asian, black women, and Latinas made up slightly less than 10% of working scientists and engineers in the United States in 2015. Science is supposed to be built on objectivity, and yet, most researchers agree that these bleak numbers are evidence of deep bias. Over the course of careers, small slights add up to prevent many women from achieving leadership positions in STEM fields. And sometimes, tragically, brilliant women drop out altogether. But now, the terrain is shifting. This film chronicles the groundswell of women scientists who are changing the face of science in the United States and around the world. Using dogged research techniques and careful data collection, these women are not only contributing to our understanding of what keeps women scientists down, but advocating for a more diverse and inclusive future for all.

Laila at the Bridge directed by Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

March 30 at 7:00 PM MST

Laila Haidari survived child marriage and her own traumatic past to battle one of the deadliest problems in Afghanistan: heroin addiction. As the “mother of the addicts,” she must prevail over a crisis of addiction and a corrupt government in a country on the verge of collapse.

Black Feminist directed by Zanah Thirus

March 30 at 7:00 PM MST

A fresh, smart, and unapologetic look at the double-edged sword of racial and gender oppression that black women face in America, told through interviews from scholars, lecturers, writers, business owners, veterans, comedians, and authors. Hosted by fictional storybook character LaToya Johnson.