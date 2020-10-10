Why wearing purple could save a life

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A coalition of Utah organizations are working to “Stop The Violence” happening in the Beehive State and across the country. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Fourteen organizations located across Utah are taking action to create awareness and prevent domestic abuse as part of the #StopTheViolenceUtah Campaign.

The campaign’s signature color is purple. Organizers say that wearing purple throughout October, particularly on Fridays, sends a message of awareness and support to survivors and people working to stop the violence. The Utah Coalition asks people to #GoPurple as much as they can in October.

One in three women in Utah will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the Stop The Violence Utah Campaign. Also, one in seven men will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

The Stop The Violence Campaign is a statewide effort this year with service providers from Logan to St. George, along with the University of Utah Health, joining together to educate the public about domestic abuse and the resources available to support abuse survivors. The campaign stands on four basic pillars:

Education

Prevention

Advocacy

Investment

There are more than a dozen non-profit organizations located throughout Utah working with people experiencing domestic violence. The focus, scope and depth of their services vary but each agency is committed to offering safety and support for survivors of domestic violence and also offer prevention education to help stop the violence.

Domestic violence can take many forms, according to Monique Scott, Community Resource Center Director at South Valley Services, located in Salt Lake County. Abuse could come in the form of emotional, financial control, technology abuse as well as physical abuse.

Brittany Badger Gleed is the Director at the Center for Student Wellness at the University of Utah. Gleed says the U’s campaign this year is focusing on the #OneThingUCanDo campaign to raise awareness, prevent violence and support survivors. The University of Utah also hosts a online safety website, SafeU.utah.edu as a hub for all safety-related programs and services for anyone experiencing abuse.

Learn more about how you can help Stop The Violence Utah online or for help call the staewide linkline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).