The First University Graduation in Utah in 2020

Tomorrow, SUU will join together and celebrate their accomplishments and perform the first University graduation ceremony in 2020 in Utah and ABC4 wants to make sure as many as are able can share these accomplishments.

It’s no doubt that 2020 has been filled with many ups and downs. Celebrations and losses have been pushed to the side, the heightened awareness of COVID ringing in the back of everyone’s mind. The achievements of everyone in 2020 should be highlighted, no matter how big or small.

A few stat’s for the SUU Class of 2020:

2059 Graduates

480 Master’s degrees

1280 Bachelor’s degrees

277 associate degrees

Average GPA: 3.4949

Additional Details:

There is still time to purchase your cap and gown by visiting the website and clicking on the “pay for cap & gown” link on the left-hand side.

You can still pick up your commencement swag at the Grad Fair! Stop by the Alumni House (corner of 300 W and University Blvd) until 9 pm on Friday, August 7, or Saturday, August 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. to pick up your cap, gown, tassel.

Don’t miss your walk under the Bell Tower. Plan to arrive at 9:00 a.m. to line up for the procession, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Commencement on the Quad ceremony begins directly after the procession at 10 a.m. on the Upper Quad. This university-wide ceremony includes the awarding of all degrees.

It’s going to be hot. Bring a water bottle, sunglasses, and extra sunscreen.

There are many ways to watch. Family and guests can sit on the Quad or watch the ceremony live-streamed into the Auditorium, Hunter Conference Center, and Eccles Education Building, as well as on the website and SUU social media channels.

SUU will follow and comply with all health and safety guidelines issued by the state of Utah. All guests will be required to wear masks and to physically distance when possible. There will also be sanitation stations throughout the upper campus.

Graduates and guests will be asked to provide basic contact information so SUU can comply with state requirements on contact tracing.

For additional information about SUU, please visits the website

