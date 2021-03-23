Support for stressed parents is key to preventing child abuse during COVID Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time when organizations like Prevent Child Abuse Utah encourage everyone to become more familiar with abuse prevention and how to support the cause in general. PCAU is asking people to wear the color blue, the signature color of child abuse prevention, on April 1st which is Wear Blue Day in recognition of National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Rebecca Virgo with Prevent Child Abuse Utah said you can also show your support by purchasing blue pinwheels, a recognized symbol of childhood, from PCAU and planting them in your yard, in front of your business or school. Pinwheels are for sale on PCAUtah.org or you can email PCAU for more information.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, parents have become stressed and burdened in keeping everything together at home and supporting their children with remote learning. Being aware of the extra pressure and stress is important for parents and to know when to ask for help. The pandemic has demonstrated parents’ resiliency and abilities to cope and it has also shown reaching out for support and accessing available resources is an important part of being self-sufficient and staying strong and healthy.

Founded in 1982, the mission of Prevent Child Abuse Utah is to forge and guide a community commitment to prevent child abuse in all forms through programs, services, public awareness, education, public policy development and system partner collaboration. Resources and education training are available on PCAU’s website and social media assets.