Summer activities and in-person camps planned for National Ability Center

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nestled in the hills of Park City is the National Ability Center, an amazing resource for people of all ability levels to experience outdoor recreation. The National Ability Center provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for

individuals and families of differing abilities, physical, cognitive and developmental, including

competitive athletes, youth, veterans and more.

NAC announced plans to return to most of its in-person camps and outdoor adventures this summer (2021). Rafting, outdoor rock climbing and overnight family and military camps are some of the fun activities NAC offers to its adaptive community to participate in. NAC is currently

accepting reservations for these programs, space is limited so they suggest visiting DiscoverNAC.org to register or for more information.

One of NAC’s big summer events is it’s Annual Barn Party fundraiser. It’s a popular event and is currently sold-out for June 26, 2021. The intimate event invites families and groups of 4 or 8 to sit

together and enjoy the festivities. At Barn Party, masks are required, but can be removed when

seated at a purchased table to eat or drink. This event is full of activities the entire family can enjoy, including delicious BBQ, live music, kids activities, an auction and much more.

Although the 2021 Barn Party is sold out, NAC is hosting a silent auction that opens Friday, June 18 and closes Sunday, June 27. Auction packages are available to all supporters online, you can bid on any device to join in the fun! Everyone who wishes to participate in the auction will need to register to bid and will receive a text once the auction opens on June 18th. If you’d like to register for the auction, visit the Barn Party event page and click on Auction Registration.

NAC’s equestrian program offers three different forms of equine-assisted activities or therapies

(EAAT). Hippotherapy, equine-assisted learning (EAL) and Adaptive horseback riding. All three

programs offer therapeutic benefits for individuals with cognitive, behavioral, or physical

disabilities, while adaptive riding and Hippotherapy have proven to be particularly effective with

children.

If you can’t make it to Barn Party, you are still welcome to support NAC and it’s Equestrian Program by sponsoring a horse and rider. Visit the National Ability Center’s donation page online.