Skiing, wine and delicious delights benefit Utah’s National Ability Center

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 17th annual Red, White & Snow, is going virtual for some of its festivities this year. The annual wine and food festival is a fundraiser for The National Ability Center, based in Park City. NAC provides recreational opportunities and rehabilitation services and programs for people of all abilities and their family members. Red, White & Snow runs March 4-6, 2021.

The festival features events both virtually and in-person this year, according to Carey Cusimano, Director of Development at the National Ability Center. Red, White & Snow showcases a variety of winemakers, vineyard owners and local and national chefs. Virtual wine tastings are taking place, where participants are provided with featured wines to enjoy in their own living rooms and are joined virtually by winemakers, vineyard owners from Utah, Californian and Oregon. On Saturday, March 6, the event concludes with the annual Red, White & Snow Gala featuring a silent and live auction.

Registration is required to participate. You can register online at RedWhiteandSnow.org.

Mac MacQuoid of Parallel Napa Valley is a vintner who lives in Park City and is a long-time supporter of the programs at the National Ability Center. Volunteer opportunities are available at NAC throughout the year. Email volunteer@discovernac.org to inquire about current and upcoming opportunities, needs and training sessions.