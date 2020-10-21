Saluting our military, frontline heroes

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The National Ability Center based in Park City usually is preparing for its annual “Saluting Our Heroes” Gala this time of year ahead of Veterans Day. But, this year is different of course, and NAC is having to adapt due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

NAC still will recognize the heroes, but it is asking for help. You can help NAC recognize the selfless individuals who show up every day to protect, serve, sacrifice and care for our nation. Nominate your United States Hero (military service member, veteran, first responder, or an individual who works or has worked in the healthcare field) for a Health & Wellness Getaway with the National Ability Center in beautiful Park City, Utah… plus a special NAC Salute.

The chosen heroes will receive a relaxing mountain experience. Each prize is a 3-day, 2-night stay for up to 6 people. Includes lodging, meals, and a selection of seasonal outdoor recreation activities such as Skiing, Snowshoeing, Indoor Rock Climbing, Fat Tire Biking, & more in beautiful Park City, Utah!

Nominate your heroes today!