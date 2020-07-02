Pride Festival shines spotlight on Utah’s transgender community

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s transgender community is relatively small, but it is growing. The community is preparing to celebrate with a 2nd Annual Utah Trans Pride Festival on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the festival is going virtual this year – taking the celebration online.

Organizers of the Utah Trans Pride Festival say the event is an opportunity for people to celebrate diversity and bring visibility to Utah’s transgender community. Ian Giles, executive director of Orem-based non-profit Genderbands says the virtual gathering on August 15th will offer entertainment and information similar to last year’s festival held in Provo. Participants can expect great musical performances, dancing, slam poetry and shopping opportunities provided by supportive vendors and local businesses. Giles say there is also a pre-festival party on August 14th.

Utah Trans Pride Festival stands out from other Pride events because it is a trans-centered event, says Giles. He says organizers give priority to invite and select performers, vendors and guest presenters that are on either on the trans spectrum, sell gender related item or are part of an organization that has a trans-specific service. Proceeds from the festival go to support Genderbands, a Utah-based non-profit that assists transgender people pay for their transition related costs.

Visit Genderbands online to register for the festival and for more information.