Perspective determines how absolute your absolutes are

Art Coombs is an Author and Speaker and appears on ABC4 each Monday for Motivation Monday.

Today more than ever we think outside of the proverbial box to solve the problems we face. But often we are taught to believe in absolutes. It must be convenient to think in terms of black and white, good and evil or right and wrong.

When you were a child and knew next to nothing you had a teacher that taught you that 2 + 2 = 4, right? I suggest that limiting your thinking to right is wrong. Let’s have a little fun.

What if I said 2 + 2 = an equation? Wouldn’t I be right?

What if I said 2 + 2 = 22. Wouldn’t I be right?

What if I said: 2 + 2 = a digit. Wouldn’t I be right again?

What if I said: 2 + 2 = an even digit. Wouldn’t I be more right?

What if I said: 2 + 2 = 3.99999. Wouldn’t I be 99.999% right?

If your 1st-grade teacher insists on #4 as the answer and won’t value other right answers, it is wrong. This sets a militant restriction of understanding.

We must learn to embrace the absolute right, wrong, and all that is in the middle. Behind the credo that 2 + 2 = 4, exists the idealist theory of absolute values. We will never solve the big problems we are facing with a militant may way or no way frame of mind.

For more information and thoughts from Art Coombs, Motivational speaker and author visit his website or you can follow him on his social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This article contains sponsored content.