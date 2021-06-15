Nominations are open for Utah Philanthropy Day Awards

Utah Philanthropy Day is Utah’s flagship celebration of the outstanding philanthropists, organizations, and volunteer leaders making impacts across our state.

Seven prestigious awards along with the Heart & Hands Award honor the various ways that individuals and organizations address community needs in Utah.

Utah consistently ranks at the top in the nation for both charitable giving and volunteerism. There is no shortage of generosity & compassion in our state! They are looking to recognize individuals, organizations, foundations, and corporations for their contributions to our communities.

You are invited to think about who you know that is dedicated to addressing critical needs in our state – who do you know who embodies the spirit of philanthropy & volunteerism? Then Utah Philanthropy wants to recognize them!

There are awards recognizing outstanding philanthropists (individuals and couples), foundations, corporations, those in public service, and outstanding volunteers.

AWARD NAMES: Philanthropic Leadership Award Foundation Spirit of Giving Award Corporate Spirit of Giving Award Outstanding Volunteer Award Outstanding Young Volunteer Award Governor’s Career Humanitarian Award Lieutenant Governor’s Public Service Award and the Heart & Hands Award



The Heart & Hands Award is the nonprofit community’s opportunity to highlight and honor those that have made significant contributions to their organizations. Utah Philanthropy invites nonprofits across the state to nominate the selfless volunteers and philanthropists that have gone above and beyond to further their missions.

This award is unique because it is presented to more than just 1 individual – all who are nominated for this award will receive it and will be recognized.

Nominations are being accepted until August 13th and they can be submitted online.

