New leader at National Ability Center invites public to engage with those they serve

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The National Ability Center has a new boss. The Park City-based nonprofit announced their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is Dan Glasser. NAC says Dan has extensive experience in executive positions, with a proven track record of leading small and large teams in the media and technology industry, along with a passion for supporting charitable organizations that address the needs of adaptive populations.

“Having immediate family members living with cognitive and physical disabilities was an incredible motivator in seeking this position and cements my personal connection to the adaptive community,” said Glasser. “I’m looking forward to advancing the National Ability Center’s mission to serve these groups with transformative recreation opportunities while incorporating forward-thinking approaches. As a participant of the NAC’s programs myself, the activities have directly impacted my family. So, I’m incredibly excited and honored to embark on this new adventure to provide transformative adaptive experiences and continue shaping the NAC as a global leader of the Adaptive Nation.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the media and technology fields, Glasser has worked to streamline operations and develop revenue generating strategic processes for companies like Videri and Deluxe Entertainment Services. Glasser is the founder of Brigitine Holdings and co-founder of Waltz, a mobile application created to provide security management and easy access to multiple buildings with a single credential, which was acquired by WeWork in 2019.

“Dan is an ideal candidate to lead the National Ability Center into this new era and our organization is thrilled to have him on board,” said Bob Chamberlain, President of the NAC Board of Directors. “His personal and professional experience is notable in that he understands the power of the NAC’s programming and the confidence which comes from participation and achievement in the outdoors. After our national search, the board and search committee were impressed by his background in championing strong not-for-profit causes while driving innovation in the media and technology spaces.”

Glasser has served as an active board member for several nonprofit organizations including as Chairman for the Tom Sherak MS Hope Foundation and as Vice-Chairman for Exceptional Minds in Los Angeles. Known for his personable spirit and passion for nurturing talent, Glasser is committed to mentorship and to being a vocal supporter of the communities he serves.

Glasser and his family, including his son, Jackson, who has autism and his wife, Melissa, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 33 years ago, have also regularly participated in various NAC programs throughout the years.

Visit the National Ability Center online to learn more about its programs and how you can get involved.