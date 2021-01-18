NAACP Salt Lake Branch celebrates MLK Jr. Day

Annual event recognizes Utahns for their promotion of equal rights for everyone

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The NAACP Salt Lake Branch is celebrating the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks Memorial commemoration both on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 18, at 7:00 pm on Utah’s CW30 and again on Saturday, January 23, 6:00 pm on ABC4 Utah. The broadcast includes special presentations of the annual NAACP Salt Lake Branch’s Dr. King, Rosa Parks, First Responders and Scholarship Awards.

The 2021 celebration theme is “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.” The Honorable Shauna Graves-Robertson is the keynote speaker. Special contributors to the 1-hour broadcast include Utah Governor Spencer Cox, NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson, and U.S. Attorney John Huber. The broadcast also features musical tributes in honor of civil rights pioneers Dr. King and Rosa Parks.

Visit NAACP-Salt Lake Branch for membership and donor information.