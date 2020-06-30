Midvale eye clinic expanding to help more kids in need

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – “Miracles” happen everyday at Eye Care 4 Kids, a Midvale-based eye care clinic focused on supporting underserved children and families. Founder and President, Dr. Joseph Carbone says about 50,000 children go unchecked for sight problems every year in Utah. Eye Care 4 Kids has helped more than 300,000 children with vision needs in the past 20 years.

Carbone says he’s working to expand his clinic’s services so it can help even more children and families in need. Carbone is reaching out for help with the “Brick The Clinic Campaign“, a fundraiser to help increase the clinic’s size and scope to be able to help more than 12,000 children annually. Carbone says a $100 donation will help three children get eye exams and eyeglasses.

Every person, family or corporation that donates to the “Brick The Clinic Campaign” will be highlighted by a personalized clay brick or marble tile in Eye Care 4 Kids’ renovated clinic as a permanent thank you to all who contributed.

Visit Eye Care 4 Kids online for more information on services or how to help.