We are at the in-between time with spring where it can still be a little chilly! Let’s take a look at a yummy year-round beef Chili recipe from Jennifer Burns and Utah Beef Council!

You’ll need the below ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 can (15 ounces) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes

1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies or sliced jalapeño peppers

2 tablespoons chili powder

For your Toppings you’ll need:

1 can (15 ounces) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes

1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies or sliced jalapeño peppers

2 tablespoons chili powder

Instructions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip : Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies, and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Garnish with Toppings, as desired.

Cook’s Tip : Omit green onions and cilantro if serving to early eaters (6-7 months). Toppings like avocado and shredded cheddar cheese provide a great opportunity for providing a variety of taste and texture to this dish for early eaters.

: Omit green onions and cilantro if serving to early eaters (6-7 months). Toppings like avocado and shredded cheddar cheese provide a great opportunity for providing a variety of taste and texture to this dish for early eaters. Test Kitchen Tips Use a potato masher to break up Ground Beef into small crumbles while browning.

Print this recipe for your records at home here.

Visit the Utah Beef Council website for additional recipes and tips for cooking beef this summer.

This article contains sponsored content.