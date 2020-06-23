You’ll want to see what these awards are about

Reagan Leadbetter with ABC4 speaks with Stephanie Jacoli about a special with Plexaderm that reduces under-eye bags, dark circles, and wrinkles from view for only $14.99.

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes

Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes. While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use.

Many people have tried these products and they agree which is why Plexaderm has won several awards.

Best in Biz Awards 2018 – Best in Biz Awards honored Plexaderm as Silver winner for MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR 2018.

Golden Bridge Awards 2018 – Plexaderm was celebrated as Gold winner for BEST NEW PRODUCT in the 10th Annual 2018 Golden Bridge Awards.

Consumer World Awards 2019 – Plexaderm has been awarded as a Gold Winner. BEST NEW PRODUCT – 2019 Consumer World Awards.

Golden Bridge Awards 2019 – For the second year in a row, Plexaderm has been recognized as a Gold Winner. BEST CONSUMER PRODUCT – 2019 Golden Bridge Awards

Right Now you can get this Plexaderm trial for $14.99 plus free shipping by visiting their website or calling (800) 214-3981. You can also visit their blog for additional information about how to fine-tune your skin.

This article contains sponsored content.