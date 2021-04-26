You’ll want to add this recipe to your cookbook

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are in the ABC4 Utah Kitchen cooking up another recipe that your family is going to love to make at home.

Creamy Penne Beef Skillet

10 oz. penne pasta

1 pound extra-lean ground beef

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 medium onion chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3/4 cup half & half or heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook penne pasta according to package directions. Drain. Add salt; set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef with salt and pepper. Remove from skillet and set aside. Add olive oil. Sauté the onion with salt and pepper for 3-4 minutes. Add garlic; continue cooking for 1 minute.

Add ground beef back to the skillet with the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, Dijon mustard, and Italian seasoning. Cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add half & half or cream. Bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer for 4-5 minutes. Add parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

This article contains sponsored content.