You could be the Six Millionth guest and get prizes!

Ashley Kerbs, Ambassador Animal Manager with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is in the ABC4 Utah studio today with their famous Russian tortoise, Zipper to talk about welcoming their 6th millionth guest soon and the prizes they’re giving away.

The winner will get a two-year lease on a 2021 Ford Escape, a Family Plus Membership to the Aquarium, and a $250 gift basket. They’re tracking each and every guest and counting up to six million. Get your tickets and visit soon for a chance to win! For more information, click here.

One of the exciting events that you’ll want to get tickets to come and visit for your chance to win is for “Nights Under Lights” which is a new, fun event. This event is featuring a light show at the new Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza. It’s encouraged that people bring blankets or lawn chairs and picnic on the plaza. There will be food truck options, or you can bring your own food. They will be offering a live DJ before the light show, and then the show begins at dusk. They’ll have Nights Under Lights throughout the summer, with different themes each time.

Beginning Saturday, May 15th the theme is the 70’s! Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids but if you’re an Aquarium Member, tickets are only $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

